What is Google's new portrait control setting for Pixel devices' Phone app?

What is Google's new portrait-related setting for Pixel devices' Phone app

Search titan Google has introduced a new portrait-related setting to enhance user control over how portrait effects are applied during phone calls, but there's a catch: Google's new system is exclusively for the Google Phone app for Pixel devices.

This update comes as Google is making strides to improve user experience through software updates rather than hardware changes.

The release of this feature will take place slowly via a server-side update, specifically designed for Pixel phones that are equipped with advanced computational photography and AI-driven camera capabilities.

By extending portrait effects from photography and video into calling features, Google seems to be aiming to enhance visual clarity during communication.

With Google's new portrait setting, users can now manage portrait behaviour more effectively during calls. Instead of relying solely on automatic settings, the Google Phone app now provides a dedicated control for users to activate or deactivate portrait processing.

By ensuring consistency and reducing unexpected visual effects, this incredible functionality is particularly beneficial for those who frequently switch between voice and video calls.

The update is in line with Google's aim of enhancing the Phone app by leveraging AI-powered tools, such as Call Screen and improved spam detection, making it a central hub for intelligent communication.

As video calls have become more common than ever, the ability to control camera behaviour during calls is essential. It should be noted that Google is not the first to implement such features—Apple and Samsung have also made a lasting impression in this domain.

Pixel users will not have immediate access to the new setting, as its availability depends on app versions and backend activation, and will gradually reach a wide range of Pixel models soon.