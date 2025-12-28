Apple's foldable iPhone most likely to debut in Sept 2026 with iPhone 18 lineup: Here's why

Apple’s foldable iPhone most likely to debut in Sept 2026 with iPhone 18 lineup

While it's far from release, Apple's first foldable iPhone is gaining momentum in headlines, and recent supply-chain reports are hinting that the long-rumoured iPhone Fold may finally be entering production.

This likelihood of the foldable iPhone's production is also verified by industry experts, suggesting that a September 2026 launch is the most likely launch timeline for the handset.

Citing a report from a Chinese website Weibo, Gulf News noted that the iPhone 18 series will begin mass production after New Year’s Day, aiming for production before the Spring Festival in February, which points to a potential March launch.

This timeline goes well with Apple’s rumoured plan to split the iPhone launch cycle, where premium models debut in the fall while standard models follow later. Part of this plan is that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would launch in September 2026, with the iPhone Fold debuting alongside them as a high-end offering targeted at early adopters.

Supply-chain sources indicated that Apple has been testing foldable displays and hinge mechanisms, with trial production timelines suggesting a retail launch in late 2026. That being the case, a September release would give Apple ample time to refine the device’s durability and performance.

While some analysts speculated about a spring 2026 launch, this would be atypical for Apple’s introduction of new form factors. Besides, concerns about launching a foldable with an outdated chip suggest that the iPhone Fold will feature a next-generation A-series processor for enhanced appeal.

When will iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 series launch?

The widely prevailing impression that has built up points to a September 2026 launch for the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, as mentioned above, standard models will follow in spring 2027.

This schedule will keep intact the Fold's premium positioning and maximise Apple’s visibility during its major annual event.