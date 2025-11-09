Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's emotional health takes a turn for the worst

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor starts to talk to himself: Insider

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seemingly in purgatory, ranting to himself, and walking around his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge according to reports.

According to Express the 65-yearold has even stopped going out much and spends most of his time “padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering” to himself regarding all that’s happened.

For those unversed, in recent weeks not only has Andrew lost his military honors, titles, dukedom and even title of prince, but he has also seen growing calls for him to be presented in front of the US Congress to testify against Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender he is known to have had ties with.

To make matters worse even his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still lives at the lodge with him has been feeling similar feelings.

According to The Sun, the former Duchess of York “pours out her heart to staff” at a purpose-built bar called The Doghouse, all while their safety woes increase now her ex-husband is no longer considered working member of the Royal Family.

“They have been heard having some pretty intense conversations about what is going on,” a source explained. “Sarah, in particular, is panicking about what comes next and she is not in a good place.”

“She fears being caught in the crosshairs and is worried about herself and her and Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

There are also fears that Andrew might be targeted by “dark forces” in Fergie’s own mind, and while “it is probably far-fetched but she is s***-cared and massively on edge,” they added before signing off.