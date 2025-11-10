27th Amendment Bill set to be tabled in Senate today after coalition partners' nod

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani is chairing upper house session on November 8, 2025. — X/@OfficeSenate

Bill seeks changes to judicial system, military command structure.

Senator Naek to present committee's report in Senate.

Basic draft approved by joint parliamentary committee.

ISLAMABAD: The much-debated 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill is set to be tabled in the upper house of parliament today (Monday), a day after the joint parliamentary committee on law and justice approved the draft with minor changes.

Last week, the federal government presented a bill of the 27th Constitutional Amendment — proposing sweeping changes to the country’s judicial system as well as the military command structure — in the Senate amid protest by the opposition parties.

The establishment of the federal constitutional court and granting permanent immunity to the president, as well as lifetime status to the field marshal rank, are among the key features of the bill.

The Senate Secretariat has issued the orders of the day for November 10, which includes the key legislative business.

After the recitation, Senator Farooq H Naek, Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice, will present the report of the committee on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (27th Amendment) Bill, 2025].

Agenda items 44 and 45 pertain to moving the constitutional amendment bill, as reported by the House standing committee concerned, for taking up for consideration at once and passage. Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will move the bill for consideration and passage.

Talking to the media after the meeting a day earlier, Senator Farooq H Naek said that the 27th Amendment draft had been approved, adding that “some adjustments were made following the incorporation of fresh suggestions during the meeting.”

Senator Naek said the basic draft of the amendment has been approved, adding that “some changes have been incorporated”, while the committee has authorised him and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to finalise the remaining amendments.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Naek and MNA Mehmood Bashir Virk, was attended by Senator Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Ali Haider Gillani, Saira Afzal Tarar, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Syed Naveed Qamar and Abrar Shah. Law Secretary Raja Naeem Akbar and senior officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice also participated.

The opposition parties boycotted the meeting. Members belonging to the PTI, JUIF, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) did not attend.

The committee members expressed regret over the boycott, saying that the opposition should have taken part in such an important constitutional process instead of distancing itself from it.

Sources said the Awami National Party (ANP) expressed reservations about the draft. Its proposal to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deferred after the government sought more time for consultations.

Similarly, the proposal by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for increasing provincial assembly seats was also postponed for further consideration.

Both matters are expected to be finalised after additional discussions on Monday.

The committee also approved amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution following detailed deliberations and endorsed the clause establishing constitutional courts.

Furthermore, the committee approved an amendment extending the period for adjudication of pending cases from six months to one year. Under the new provision, any case not pursued for a year will be deemed disposed of.

The Awami National Party (ANP) raised objections to the 27th Constitutional Amendment and declined to attend the prime minister’s dinner, it was learnt.

Currently, Article 243 of the Constitution entrusts the President of Pakistan with the supreme command of the armed forces, while stipulating that their control and command shall rest with the federal government.