IHC orders new investigation into Rs1.42bn bitcoin ransom threat to Malik Riaz

A general view of Islamabad High Court building in the federal capital. — APP/File

Court papers show IHC set aside order by judicial magistrate.

Emails referencing Bahria Town included as evidence.

Cancellation termed hasty by court and inquiry revived.

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered a new investigation into an FIR alleging that an unidentified person demanded 50 bitcoins, valued at over Rs1.42 billion, as ransom from property tycoon Malik Riaz, and threatened harm to his family in Pakistan and abroad if the demand was not met.

Court papers show the IHC set aside an order by the Judicial Magistrate (Sec-30) that had dismissed the matter. Justice Muhammad Asif allowed writ petition No 1346/2025, filed by Col (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman, and remanded the case for a proper investigation under Section 173 of the CrPC.

FIR Number 117/25 was registered on January 29, 2025, under Section 506 of the PPC (criminal intimidation). The case file contains screenshots and email headers referencing Malik Riaz and Bahria Town, alongside the demand for 50 bitcoins accompanied by threats.

A cancellation report was prepared on February 4, 2025. Despite the complainant’s non-appearance on the date fixed, the trial court proceeded and passed the impugned order. The high court found the process hasty and non-transparent and directed a fresh, lawful inquiry.

Malik Riaz’s security officer Colonel (retd) Khalil Ur Rehman had filed a case at Islamabad’s Aabpara police station against an unknown person for threatening to kill the real estate magnate.

As per the widely circulated FIR, an email was sent to Malik Riaz on January 12 at 4:15pm, demanding 50 bitcoins, equivalent to over Rs1.42 billion, as ransom. “If the demand is not met, Malik Riaz and his family members will be in danger,” the FIR said, attaching the evidence of threat received via email.

The email states that relatives of Malik Riaz and his son, Ahmed Ali, live in Gulf countries and in the West. “If you want to save these family members life’s (sic).......then transfer 50 bitcoins to given bitcoin address otherwise mujahid of Tehrik isn’t far away from your drawing rooms,” the email stated.

The FIR states that after the threatening email was sent, an unknown person visited the area where Malik Riaz’s daughter resides, which is also the residence where he himself stays, to scout the house.

“The individual took photos and videos of the house. Footage has emerged showing a person taking pictures and videos while surveying Malik Riaz’s home, which harassed the household,” it read.

The FIR states that although the email ID appeared to be from Switzerland, however, demanding ransom through a threatening email and scouting the house confirmed that the email was sent from Pakistan.