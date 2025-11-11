Kris Jenner poses with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in birthday photo

Kris Jenner drops iconic birthday photo with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kris Jenner turned 70 earlier this month, celebrating with a lavish James Bond-themed party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Beverly Hills.

Now, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Instagram on Monday, Kris posted a carousel of photos from her birthday celebration.

Advertisement

While the photos showed A-list celebrity guests from the party, the second picture was of Kris posing with none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Kris' star-studded celebration with the picture showing the momager standing between the royal couple.

As per US Magazine, the royal couple showed "they’re Hollywood royalty as well with a spot on the star-studded guest list."

The party included guests like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton.

Fans and followers also reacted to the Sussexes posing with Kris Jenner in the comments section.

One wrote, "Meghan and Harry? OMG."

Another added, "To have the top 1% gathering at @krisjenner Casino Royale birthday says a lot about her influence and power."

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's appearance at the key event, body language expert Judi James took a look at the Duchess of Sussex's behaviour.

She told DailyMail, "A cut-off ritual like the lowered and hidden eyes suggests a coy lack of need to perform for the cameras, and it implies an assumption of rabid press interest rather than a courting of it."

Adding, "But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape."

"A smile like this will be an acknowledgement to the fans and the cameras, but without any posing effort or showboating," Judi noted.