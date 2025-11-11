'My skin reflects Pakistan's soil': Miss Universe Pakistan hits back at critics

Roma Riaz poses for a photograph wearing Pakistani outfits. —Instagram/@romariaz_official

Roma Riaz, Pakistan’s representative at this year's Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, has candidly responded to the skin tone criticism, saying her skin is the same colour as the soil of Pakistan.

The Miss Universe contestant faced online backlash over her complexion, but she believes her skin reflects the true essence of her country.

"My skin is the same colour as the soil of Pakistan, the same colour as the women who built our families, our homes, and carried our nation in their hearts," she remarked while sharing a short video clip on her official Instagram account.

"And to every Pakistani woman who has ever been told she’s too dark, too bold, or too different, you are the face of Pakistan too,” she added

In the video, Riaz went on the deep-rooted issue of colourism in many societies, saying: “Colourism has taught us to celebrate fairness and to forget where we come from,” adding, “But I also represent a new generation of South Asian women who don’t fit into the narrow boxes of what people think we should look like.”

While refusing to apologise for looking like her people, she said: “I’m Pakistani, in my roots, in my values, and in every shade of my skin.”

At the same time, she emphasised that beauty cannot be confined to limited definitions or appearances. “Beauty is not tied to one specific skin tone or to a specific set of features.”

Addressing her critics in Urdu as well, Riaz urged Pakistanis to focus on unity and positive representation.

"I always proudly say in every interview that our people are the best thing about our nation,” she said. “But now people are asking me, if that’s true, why are you spreading such negativity while other communities are showing love and support?”

She further said, “Let’s do better because representation means nothing if we can’t even love our own people."