Meghan Markle ‘lies' questioned as she copies Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is mocked for copying Kate Middleton with her projects.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has announced the release date for her upcoming Netflix Christmas special, is set to clash with Kate’s annual Christmas carol service.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV: "Are we going to talk about the fact that it directly conflicts with Catherine's carol concert? She's done this so it's released basically the day before.”

She added: “The reason why I think that's interesting, or the date specifically is interesting, is because she either didn't know, she lied or plans changed."

This comes as Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, writes a candid essay titled, "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British.”

Speaking about his life in Britain, Harry pens: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”

Noting that Harry dearly misses his brother in the US, body language expert Judi James noted: "Despite his normally constant adherence to his love of his life in the US, Harry sounds like a man still yearning for what he calls the ‘Banter of the mess, clubhouse, pubs, the stands.'"