Khloé Kardashian spills beans on 'drunk' interview with Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is spilling the beans on her latest interview with sister Kylie Jenner.

The reality TV star, who is beginning the season season Khloé in Wonder Land, reveals she had a ball with her younger sister.

"What I didn't realize, Kylie has never done a podcast before," Kardashian, 41, tells PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Oh, maybe I should have known that before I interviewed you."

She added that in order to dig into the conversayion, both Khloe and Kyloe drank a few cocktails.

"Obviously because it's my sister, I didn't want to ask things like, ‘Where'd you grow up?’ That's stupid. So then we were supposed to be doing makeup together, but that didn't really happen, so we just got drunk," Kardashian admits.

"And then I'm asking her really random questions that I think other people would love to ask her, but if they got 10 minutes with her, they probably wouldn't," she noted.