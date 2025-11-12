Kris Jenner calls herself 'youngest' Kardashian-Jenner sister

Kris Jenner jokes about being she's the 'youngest sister' at 70

Kris Jenner poked a fun at herself during Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday celebration.

In a YouTube video posted by Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Kris delivered a heartfelt speech to Kendall during her birthday bash held in Caribbean earlier this month.

Advertisement

Praising Kendall for her kidness and strong friendships, Kris also poked fun at herself, jokingly calling herself the "youngest sister in the family."

"Kendall, I love you more than you'll ever know. You have made me so proud. You are the kindest, nicest friend. To see all your friends standing here today, they all showed up for you," Kris said in her speech.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes amid ongoing comparisons between Kris Jenner and her children's youthful looks. Notably, Kris mentioned her recent facelift in a Vogue Arabia cover story, which updated a procedure she had done 15 years ago.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch turned 70 recently. She celebrated her birthday with a star-studded party at Jeff Bezos' mansion.