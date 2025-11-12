Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy' branded financial win despite criticism

Photo: Sydney Sweeney's becomes financial win despite struggles at box office

Sydney Sweeney's latest film, Christy, may not have wowed critics, but it’s proving to be a quiet success story behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, the biographical sports drama, in which Sweeney portrays former professional boxer Christy Martin, opened in 2,000 theaters and brought in $1.3 million domestically.

While early reports suggested the movie underperformed, a new Us Weekly report claims the narrative surrounding its box office is misleading.

According to insiders, the companies behind Christy have already recouped their investment through international sales and distribution deals.

One source even described the film as a “runaway success,” noting that the movie's early figures do not reflect its true financial standing.

Industry observers told the outlet that Christy's modest opening might be linked to limited “awareness” rather than audience interest, and that word-of-mouth from viewers who have praised the film online could give it a second wind in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Sweeney, 27, continues to show unwavering support for the project.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she shared a heartfelt note about the experience, writing, “i am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”