Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital: Family confirms

Dharmendra to continue treatment at home after hospital discharge

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra’s family has confirmed that he has returned home following brief hospitalization due to undisclosed health issue.

According to reports by Indian media, the actor will continue his recovery at home after he was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to breathlessness.

Soon after, the news of the actor’s death sent shockwaves through fans worldwide, but separate statements from his wife Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol and son Sunny Deol confirmed that the reports were false.

Following his discharged, the actor's doctor told PTI, "Mr Dharmendra Deol has been discharged this morning from Breach Candy hospital at 7:30 am. His treatment and recovery will continue at home."

Dharmendra’s manager Amit Tuli also confirmed, "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home.”

“We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

However, ET Now reported that an insider has claimed, on condition of anonymity, that Dharmendra’s “health is not in a great state”