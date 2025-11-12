Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'panic' over royal titles: 'Rightfully terrified'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in a ‘panic’ after King Charles stripped his disgraced brother Andrew’s titles.

The insiders have claimed to the Examiner that the California-based royals are in panic that they are next after Andrew.

Archie and Lilibet parents are “rightfully terrified the royals’ tough new stance will see them booted from the fold and stripped of their royal titles.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly played key role in removal of former Duke of York Andrew’s titles.

Once William becomes King, there will not be anything to stop the Prince of Wales to take 'nuclear option' against Meghan and Harry after he pushed for the same against Andrew.

Regarding Harry, the source tells the outlet, the duke “has been chipping away at his brother for months, sending olive branches galore and hoping he’ll come to the negotiating table to at least iron out a compromise that would see some type of truce.”

However, the insider said, “But William continues to turn him down flat. He’s got no interest in breaking bread with Harry, let alone forgiving him.”

About Kate Middleton, who has been dubbed peacemaker, the royal source claims not even the Princess of Wales can change William’s mind.

“It’s common knowledge that Harry and Meghan will lose their titles once William becomes king, so the only thing [the Sussexes] can do is pray for a miracle,” the close confidant added.