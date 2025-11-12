Hailey Bieber reveals where she stands with Justin amid marriage rumors

Hailey Bieber has recently offered rare insights into her married life.

In an interview with GQ on Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel revealed how she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are handling the rumors surrounding their marriage.

Advertisement

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” said Hailey, adding that they're “comfortable” with the space they’re currently in.

She further said, “We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there."

“But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things," added the mother-of-one.

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin tied the knot on September 18, and the couple shares a son, Jack Blues.

Sharing her thought on motherhood, Hailey said, “I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself.”

“But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time," she continued.

“And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it," added Hailey.

The supermodel's comments come months after Justin teased their marital troubles on his track, Walking Away.

“Girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is,” the crooner sings on the track.