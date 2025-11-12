Adam Sandler expresses ‘horrendous' feeling of wearing suits

Adam Sandler reveals he doesn't like wearing suits

Adam Sandler just revealed he despises wearing suits.

The actor and costar Laura Dern recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about their new film, Jay Kelly and before the interview kicked off, Sandler acknowledged that he's worn more suits than usual throughout this press tour.

"It’s been horrendous,” the actor said, adding, “I don’t like the feeling."

"I think I only have three different suits, and one of them I don’t like," he mentioned stating that he does not like any part of the suit.

"I can’t stand the pants," he said. "I can’t stand the jackets, the stupid shirts. Hate them all.”

Even when he was complimented on his new look, he retorted, "No ... Thank you."

The Uncut Gems star is known for a typically relaxed look that consists of a hoodie or a printed button-up shirt, baggy shorts, socks and sneakers.

However, he's had to trade in that look for sleek suits while promoting Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney in the title role.

"I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits," Clooney told PEOPLE on the September 29 red carpet, adding, "Don't you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?"

Those baggy shorts have become Sandler's signature style and a trend. The comedian said in a July interview with Complex that "it's funny as hell" that he's "unintentionally kind of become a style icon."