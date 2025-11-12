K-pop girl group NewJeans announce return

K-pop girl group NewJeans to return: Report

All five members of K-pop group NewJeans have plans to continue their work with its record label ADOR, South Korea's Yonhap News outlet reported on Wednesday (November 12), citing group members Hanni, Minji and Danielle.

ADOR, a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE, released a statement earlier in the day that Haerin and Hyein, the two other members of the group, will come back to K-pop music scene, but it was not immediately available to confirm whether the other three are also joining.

"We are checking whether the three members intend to return," ADOR, said in an e-mail statement.

The report comes after months of sudden hiatus amid the group's legal battle with their label ADOR, which have been making headlines in South Korea where record labels traditionally wield power over their stars.

A South Korean court in March issued an injunction to stop the group from pursuing independent projects, after the group began their legal battle with the label on alleged mistreatment of the members.

The court upheld ADOR's request to maintain its role managing the group and prohibit the five members from engaging in commercial activities without the label's consent.