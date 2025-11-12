Inviting Harry & Meghan to parties: What US celebs can learn from Queen's viral video

A large number of people are wondering why Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have deleted their photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their social media accounts.

The photos were taken at the 70th star-studded birthday party of Kris Jenner where many other celebrities were also invited.

While the internet is flooded with all kind of conspiracy theories, it's been learned that Harry and Meghan were the ones who requested their friends to remove their pictures from social media.

Sources said it was Harry who convinced Meghan to talk to Kris Jenner and her celebrity daughter, Kim Kardashian.

By getting their photos removed, the royal couple have not only set an example for the future events, but have also sent a message to the US celebrities that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will always abide by the rules that govern the British royal family.

For those unaware, the royal family follows very strict rules about physical contact and etiquette in official hearings.

According to these royals, contact must be initiated by the most senior member present.

No guest can informally touch, hug or greet them unless they explicitly allows it.

The right greeting is a short handshake if they offer it.

Hugs, slaps or kisses are considered gestures too personal for protocol context.

Although the rules outlined above are for the official occasions featuring royal family members, there can be more relaxed moments where they can be seen hugging and kissing guests.

While Harry and Meghan may have their own reasons to ask for the removal of their pictures from social media— because they were not by any means at a royal event— their friends will hopefully understand that the kind of distance the couple seek is to maintain institutional respect.

Royal fans are hoping that US celebrities, before they invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a party, watch a video of the infamous moment between the late Queen Elizabeth and Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

In the viral clip Chavez is seen trying to greet the Queen, Harry's grandmother, with a hug during a G20 summit in 2010.

However, the late president was sidestepped by the Queen who kept smiling as he held his arms open, waiting for her to respond.







