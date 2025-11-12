Eddie Murphy reflects on surviving in Hollywood for five decades

Eddie Murphy reveals secret to five decade long career

Eddie Murphy is one of the few people in this world who naturally know how to love themselves.

"My most important blessing is that I love myself," the legendary comedian told People magazine.

Advertisement

Taking a look at his career and success in Hollywood, Eddie noted that his decisions are always inspired by his self-love.

"I’ve always loved myself, always been my biggest fan. That’s at the core of all of the decisions that you make. Some people go through their whole lives and get to the end and say, ‘I finally love myself.’ I started out that way," the Beverly Hills Cop star said.

In his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, the actor and comedian, who’s career spans five decades, is opening up about various aspects of his personal and professional life.

"In a business where people come and go, most people don’t get 50 years,” he gushed.

Eddie, 64, first found success as a stand up comedian in the ‘80s and Saturday Night Live. He then had a series of hit films like 48 HRS., Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls and Shrek.

Now, the actor spends his days enjoying with his 10 kids, five of whom he shares with his first wife, Nicole. He shares three children with past girlfriends and two more with current wife Paige Butcher.

When asked how he ended up having so many kids, he said, "It just happened. I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun."

However, Eddie Muyphy noted that his "children are all decent people," adding, "I don’t have one rotten one, and I would like to think that they got some of that from me."