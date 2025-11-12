New twist in 'Wicked: For Good' ahead of release?

Photo shows Glinda & Elpha dancing in 'Wicked: For Good'

As Wicked: For Good's release is around the corner, a new exclusive image shows a different mood of the sequel.



In the brand-new photo, Glinda, Elphaba, and The Wizard are seen all smiling as they dance happily in the Wizard’s lair with their hands clasped.

Collider, who shares the photo, notes that this joyful image is the sharp contrast to how the final events in the first film unfolded, marked by betrayal.

The report also adds the snap they believe is from the much-anticipated track of the movie: Wonderful.

In other news, Ariana, who plays Glinda, reflects on her character during the second installment's promotional tour.

"It’s fun to play with the storytelling on a press tour. With the first press tour, I kind of wanted to celebrate Glinda in a more on-the-nose way," she tells ET.

But for the sequel, the pop icon adds, "And now, I can kind of show up as the actress that played her and play into the darker tones of the movie.”

Wicked: For Good opens in cinemas on Nov 21.