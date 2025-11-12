Blake Lively shows signs of reconciliation with Taylor Swift with surprise move

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's feud started after the singer was dragged into the Gossip Girl actor's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In her lawsuit, Lively accused her It Ends With Us co‑star Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against her.

When Baldoni launched a countersuit against Lively, his legal team made allegations that thrust Swift into the spotlight.

Lively was accused by Baldoni's lawyers of having inappropriately leveraged her friendship with Swift during the production of It Ends With Us.

Swift was initially subpoenaed in the case, though Baldoni's team later withdrew this request.

Citing unnamed sources, People.com reported in June that “Swift and Lively aren’t as close and haven’t been spending as much time together as they did in the past.”

An insider told the media outlet earlier this year that “Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time.”

Amid tabloid reports that Taylor Swift won’t invite Blake Lively to her wedding, something unexpected has happened.

Lively has been avoiding reacting to Taylor Swift’s Instagram posts; the animosity looked so intense that the actress didn’t even like the singer’s post, which she had shared after her engagement to Travis Kelce in August this year.

However, something between them seems to have changed since then.

Blake Lively surprised millions of people, who follow Taylor Swift, by liking her latest Instagram post about the release of the album The Life of a Showgirl.

Although Taylor announced the album with multiple pictures on October 3 on Instagram, Blake Lively chose to ignore it for a while, perhaps to avoid media attention.

The actress liked the post a few days later, highlighting a positive shift in her relationship with the pop star.

It was her first like on any of Taylor Swift’s Instagram posts in a long time, or at least since it was reported that they were no longer friends..



