Jennifer Aniston talks about Jim Curtis romance for first time

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Jim Curtis romance in rare comments

Jennifer Aniston is over the moon about her relationship with Jim Curtis.

Jennifer gushed over Jim in her new interview with Elle magazine as a 2025 Women in Hollywood honoree.

The Morning Show star, 56, praised the hypnotherapist, 50, for dedicating his life to healing people.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," she said. "He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."

She added, "It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

This comes after the actress went public with the romance on Nov. 2. The Murder Mystery actress took to Instagram to wish Jim on his birthday. She shared a black-and-white photo of her hugging Jim from behind.

"Happy birthday my love," she captioned the photo. "Cherished."

Days later, Jim shared more photos of the two via his Instagram handle.

The couple were first seen toegther in July on a yacht.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress spoke about becoming a producer in Hollywood.

"I’ve worked really hard and I love what I do. And also that we get to create projects that are making a difference and bring in female voices—that’s a really wonderful thing that we get to do now that we’re allowed a seat at the table," she said.

"Which, bringing up the lows: There was a period where we were not allowed at that table," Jennifer Aniston added. "It was thought, How adorable that you think you could be a producer or run a production company. It was a very male-dominated industry, and we still have a long way to go, but women in Hollywood make moves. We get s--- done."