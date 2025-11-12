'Blessing in disguise': Minister links Afghan trade drop to lower terrorism

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks to Geo News at Parliament House, Islamabad, November 12, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News

Asif says reduced Afghan trade may internal security.

Minister says Pakistan faces no economic losses.

"Border control, anti-terror efforts expected to strengthen further."

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said Afghanistan’s reported move to divert trade away from Pakistan could prove a "blessing in disguise," as reduced cross-border movement would help curb terrorism and improve border management.

Asif was responding to remarks by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the interim deputy prime minister for economic affairs, who had urged Afghan traders to end reliance on Pakistan and explore alternative trade routes.

"This is Afghanistan’s internal matter. They can trade wherever they find cheaper routes — Iran, Turkiye, Turkmenistan or India,” Asif told Geo News, adding that the decision would cause no economic harm to Pakistan.

“In fact, this should be taken as a relief for us,” he remarked, describing Afghanistan’s move as strategically favourable for Pakistan.

The minister noted that a large volume of Afghan cargo currently booked from Karachi Port passes through Pakistan, but if Afghanistan opts for alternate routes, the reduced traffic could minimise terrorist infiltration and smuggling.

Asif also said that Pakistan can achieve the complete elimination of terrorism and said reduced traffic through Pakistan may decrease incidents of terror within the country. He added that border management will also improve as a result.

Mullah Baradar, during a meeting with business representatives in Kabul, stressed the “urgency of this shift,” saying it should be implemented “as soon as possible.”

"If Pakistan wants to open the routes with Afghanistan this time, it must provide firm guarantees that it will not close them again under any circumstances or conditions," he added.

Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman borders with Afghanistan on October 12 after the Afghan Taliban, in association with their affiliated militants, attacked multiple Pakistan Armed Forces posts along the border.

The border clashes between forces from the two countries began on the night between October 11 and 12 after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan also conducted "precision strikes" deep inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorists in Kandahar province and Kabul. A temporary 48-hour ceasefire was announced on October 15 at Afghanistan's request.

A ceasefire was agreed in talks hosted by Qatar and Turkiye and is holding between the two sides, but the peace talks had collapsed.