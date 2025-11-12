Why indigenous protestors stormed COP30 venue: Here’s everything to know

Advertisement

COP30 climate summit venue in Belem was attacked by indigenous protestors on Tuesday, November 11.

The protestors forced their way into the main venue, clashing with security guards. The primary concern of the indigenous people were “land rights” and urgent action to “protect the Amazon.”

Protestors were seen waving flags with slogans “Our land is not for sale” sending a clear message to global leaders crossing the U.N. compound’s entrance.

The protest represented the deep frustration of communities who are highly significant in forest preservation but feel marginalized in global climate negotiations.

An indigenous leader from the Tupinamba stated, “We can’t eat money. We want our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal miners and illegal loggers.”

Security personnel responded by barricading the entrance with tables and pushed the crowd back.

As reported by Reuters, one guard rushed away in a wheelchair, while another sustained a cut above his eye from a thrown drumstick.

The U.N. confirmed that the confrontation resulted in minor injuries to two security staff and minor damage to the venue stating that authorities had secured the compound and that negotiations would continue uninterrupted.

This incident highlights the growing pressure on world leaders to move beyond rhetoric and deliver concrete policies that empower indigenous peoples, who are often the most effective guardians of vital ecosystems such as the Amazon.