Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah tender resignations as SC judges following 27th Amendment

November 13, 2025
Senior puisne judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Supreme Court (SC) Justice Athar Minallah have tendered their resignations, Geo News reported on Thursday.
In this 13-page resignation letter to the President Asif Ali Zardari, Justice Mansoor termed the newly enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment a serious attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.
This development comes after President Zardari assented to the much-touted 27th Constitutional Amendment into law after approval from both houses of the Parliament.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.