 
Geo News

Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah tender resignations as SC judges following 27th Amendment

Resignations come after passage of 27th Constitutional Amendment

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|

November 13, 2025

This collage shows Supreme Courts Justices Mansoor Ali Shah (left) and Athar Minallah. — Supreme Court of Pakistan
This collage shows Supreme Court's Justices Mansoor Ali Shah (left) and Athar Minallah. — Supreme Court of Pakistan

Senior puisne judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Supreme Court (SC) Justice Athar Minallah have tendered their resignations, Geo News reported on Thursday.

In this 13-page resignation letter to the President Asif Ali Zardari, Justice Mansoor termed the newly enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment a serious attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

Advertisement

This development comes after President Zardari assented to the much-touted 27th Constitutional Amendment into law after approval from both houses of the Parliament. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Field Marshal Munir assured Sri Lankan officials of team's foolproof security: Naqvi
Field Marshal Munir assured Sri Lankan officials of team's foolproof security: Naqvi
'Voice of conscience': Dar defends PTI, JUI-F defectors' vote for 27th Amendment video
'Voice of conscience': Dar defends PTI, JUI-F defectors' vote for 27th Amendment
'Facilitator, handler' involved in Islamabad suicide attack arrested video
'Facilitator, handler' involved in Islamabad suicide attack arrested
What changes made by NA to Senate-approved 27 Amendment?
What changes made by NA to Senate-approved 27 Amendment?
Senate green-lights 27th Amendment Bill again with changes approved by NA video
Senate green-lights 27th Amendment Bill again with changes approved by NA
Minister confirms Afghan national involved in Islamabad deadly suicide attack
Minister confirms Afghan national involved in Islamabad deadly suicide attack
‘Blessing in disguise': Asif says possible Afghan trade diversion may reduce cross-border terrorism
‘Blessing in disguise': Asif says possible Afghan trade diversion may reduce cross-border terrorism
PM Shehbaz seeks consultation after Bilawal says 'no one can undo' 18th Amendment video
PM Shehbaz seeks consultation after Bilawal says 'no one can undo' 18th Amendment
Islamabad blast: Motorcycle rider who transported suicide bomber 'taken into custody'
Islamabad blast: Motorcycle rider who transported suicide bomber 'taken into custody'