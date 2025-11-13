Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah tender resignations as SC judges following 27th Amendment

This collage shows Supreme Court's Justices Mansoor Ali Shah (left) and Athar Minallah. — Supreme Court of Pakistan

Senior puisne judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Supreme Court (SC) Justice Athar Minallah have tendered their resignations, Geo News reported on Thursday.

In this 13-page resignation letter to the President Asif Ali Zardari, Justice Mansoor termed the newly enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment a serious attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

This development comes after President Zardari assented to the much-touted 27th Constitutional Amendment into law after approval from both houses of the Parliament.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.