Prince William undertakes long travel as part of royal duties

Prince William talking to children during his visit to Cornwall

Prince William on Thursday travelled hundreds of kilometers to Cornwall as part of his royal duties.

The Prince of Wales was not accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton, who's currently in remission from cancer and is rarely seen travelling with the heir to the throne.

Sharing multiple pictures on social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple's team said, Prince William was, "Proud to help bring people and organisations together to build a new access road at Mousehole AFC."

The brief statement shared with the photos said, "Maintaining vital community facilities such as roads is an essential element of supporting local life - helping football clubs like Mousehole continue to thrive, connecting people and supporting the next generation into football at the grassroots."

During his visit, the Prince of Wales posed for pictures with football fans including children and community members.

Prince William recently returned from Brazil where he attended Earthshot Prize award ceremony and later represented his father at a climate summit.



