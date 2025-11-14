Andrew is demanded answers over 'protecting a monster'

Andrew is demands to hit forever after latest revelations.

The firmer Duke of York, who has vehemently denied meeting his sexual abuse victim Virginia Giuffre, is caught red handed in resurfaced emails from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein confirming the same.

As a result of the scandalous findings, Andrew brother and the monarch of Britain, King Charles, is asked to take strict actions.

Rebecca Russel writes for Express: “t is blindingly clear that there is only one move Andrew has left to play before he spends the rest of his years hidden away on his elder brother’s estate - and King Charlesreally must push him to do it.”

She adds: “As a British citizen, Andrew cannot be subpoenaed to give evidence in the US to the House Oversight Committee – but just think what the benefit would be if he did. He doesn’t even have to travel to the US, he has been told he can speak remotely, making the whole experience far less of an ordeal and less of a public spectacle

“His stringent denials and reports that he refused to acknowledge Epstein’s victims in his previous palace statements before King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped in have all add fuel to the fire,” she notes.

“For whatever reason, Andrew is protecting a monster, when he could step forward, speak out, and perhaps have even a glimmer of a chance to cleanse part of his image,” says the expert.