Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash

Photo: Travis Barker speaks about life changing decision he made post lethal crash

Travis Barker is opening up about the life-changing plane crash he survived.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the Blink-182 drummer discussed the major decisions he made during his long recovery.

For those unversed, Barker and DJ AM were the only survivors of a September 2008 private jet crash that killed four others shortly after takeoff from Columbia, South Carolina.

Moreover, Barker revealed that he turned to running during his recovery.

"I was told after my accident that I wouldn’t run again," he recalled.

He was also told he “possibly wouldn’t play drums again,” and offered a clearer sense of his mindset and he explained that he made it his mission to prove every prediction wrong.

"I was told I possibly wouldn’t play drums again, and this list — I just kept checking everything off one by one. I just believe the bigger the sacrifice, the bigger the reward, and I live my life like that."

The musician also opened up about the sense of community he has gained through running.

"It’s meeting people that have never run before or walked before, been a part of a 5K, and them telling me how much it did for them. On every event that I’ve hosted, I’ve met someone that’s pushed me or ran alongside me, and we motivated each other and we pushed each other," Barker shared.

He concluded by reflecting on how running has reshaped his experiences and outlook on life.

"And the places it’s taken me, whether it’s beaches in South Carolina preparing for a race that I had a few days later, or running through Chicago or running through New York, those are just experiences I wouldn’t have without running."