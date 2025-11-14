 
Geo News

Travis Barker shares how touring has changed him for good

Travis Barker disclosed how touring has changed him over the years

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 14, 2025

Photo: Travis Barker unveils rare impact of touring on personal life
Photo: Travis Barker unveils rare impact of touring on personal life

Travis Barker is sharing how dramatically life on the road has evolved since Blink-182 first exploded onto the rock scene.

As fans will know, Blink-182, which was formed in Poway, California, in 1992, now consists of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Barker in its best-known lineup.

Advertisement

In a new confessional with Us Weekly, the drummer reflected on what touring looks like for him now compared to the band's early days.

"Oh, so much has changed," he began.

He acknowledged that flying used to be one of his biggest struggles.

"I mean, with me personally, I always had a hard time flying. So, I would self-medicate for years just to be able to get on airplanes, and that led to a really, really unhealthy lifestyle. Led to an addiction. It never affected my drumming, and I was still able to play drums the way I wanted."

Today, Barker said overcoming those struggles has completely transformed both his health and his musicianship.

"But wow, overcoming that and taking care of myself, and getting to the point where anything I think of in my head I could play — and I’m in shape to play. Anything I want to do, as far as exercise or anything I can imagine, I pretty much can pull off because I’m taking care of myself, and it’s a different lifestyle. I tour with my kids."

He also reflected on the contrast between then and now, noting that he does not carry regrets about the past but feels grateful for the present.

"I also got to live that part of my life, so I’m never, [like], 'Oh, I missed out on this. I missed out on that.' I’m so thankful for the way things are now. And I thought everything was easy then, but it’s so much easier the way I live now, with a healthy lifestyle and taking care of myself and being sober and eating right and training a lot."

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?
Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'toxic' side comes to light amid marriage troubles: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'toxic' side comes to light amid marriage troubles: Source
Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash
Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash
Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic
George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career
George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career