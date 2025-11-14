Travis Barker shares how touring has changed him for good

Photo: Travis Barker unveils rare impact of touring on personal life

Travis Barker is sharing how dramatically life on the road has evolved since Blink-182 first exploded onto the rock scene.

As fans will know, Blink-182, which was formed in Poway, California, in 1992, now consists of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Barker in its best-known lineup.

In a new confessional with Us Weekly, the drummer reflected on what touring looks like for him now compared to the band's early days.

"Oh, so much has changed," he began.

He acknowledged that flying used to be one of his biggest struggles.

"I mean, with me personally, I always had a hard time flying. So, I would self-medicate for years just to be able to get on airplanes, and that led to a really, really unhealthy lifestyle. Led to an addiction. It never affected my drumming, and I was still able to play drums the way I wanted."

Today, Barker said overcoming those struggles has completely transformed both his health and his musicianship.

"But wow, overcoming that and taking care of myself, and getting to the point where anything I think of in my head I could play — and I’m in shape to play. Anything I want to do, as far as exercise or anything I can imagine, I pretty much can pull off because I’m taking care of myself, and it’s a different lifestyle. I tour with my kids."

He also reflected on the contrast between then and now, noting that he does not carry regrets about the past but feels grateful for the present.

"I also got to live that part of my life, so I’m never, [like], 'Oh, I missed out on this. I missed out on that.' I’m so thankful for the way things are now. And I thought everything was easy then, but it’s so much easier the way I live now, with a healthy lifestyle and taking care of myself and being sober and eating right and training a lot."