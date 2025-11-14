Glen Powell recalls embarrassing moment with Dustin Hoffman

Glen Powell reveals awkward encounter with Dustin Hoffman

Glen Powell recalled one of his most embarrassing moments from his early acting days.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday, November 13, the 37-year-old actor shared a story about a meeting he once had with Oscar-winning Dustin Hoffman.

The Anyone But You actor revealed that shortly after moving to Los Angeles, he met Hoffman by chance at a dinner and was shocked to know at the time that the legendary actor had seen him in the 2007 film The Great Debaters.

"The fact that he saw this movie just blew my mind," Powell looked back. "I was like, 'This is the coolest moment of my entire life.' He said, 'You’re a good actor.' I was like 'Oh dude, thank you.' He goes, 'I got something, I got something for you. Let’s keep in touch.' "

A few days later, Hoffman invited Powell to read a script together however, things did not go as per Powell’s expectations.

"I started reading [the pages], but I was so in awe that Dustin Hoffman was sitting across from me," Powell recalled. "He’s one of my favorite actors of all time. As I’m reading, I’m watching the life drain from his eyes being like, 'This guy sucks so bad.' And I was like, 'Oh no.'

The Top Gun: Maverick noted he could feel Hoffman's losing interest more with each line, "I left so defeated," he added with a laugh.