Why Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shares public apology?

Why Kayla Nicole says she’s 'ashamed' ?

Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of Travis Kelce, is sharing some regrets after her past "ignorant" posts resurface on the internet.

The ex-sports reporter took to her Instagram account on November 13 to share an apology after a user on X resurfaced snaps of her past "hurtful" posts.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago,” Kayla began in her Stories. “Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way. They were ignorant, hurtful and completely wrong.”

Nicole went on to explain that she "would never use those words or express those kinds of views," noting, "I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form."

"I take full responsibility to what I posted and I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt."

As Kayla confessed she cannot change her past action, she is looking forward to giving more respect to others in the future.

"My heart, values and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love and respect for others, I will continue showing my actions who I’ve become and what I stand for today," she added.

Kayla has been vocal about the online hate she has faced due to her past relationship with Travis, especially after he began dating his now fiancée, Taylor Swift.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” she said during an episode of Unapologetically Angel back in 2024. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“I think there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash," she added.