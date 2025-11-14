Taylor Swift's sweet letter to Liam Payne before his death

Taylor Swift wrote a letter to Liam Payne with words of appreciation

The message written by the Blank Space crooner eight years ago to the Strip That Down hitmaker is now being auctioned off.

As Payne pursued a solo music career after his One Direction days, Swift cheered him on ahead of their respective performances at that year's Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball.

"Liam, Long time no see!" reads Swift's message in her signature handwriting.

"I'm so excited for you, you're crushing it out there. I'm obsessed with Bedroom Floor. It's so cool to see you from afar, I'm always cheering you on. Good luck tonight! Taylor," she further wrote.

As per Billboard and as announced by Omega Auctions, the upcoming Music Memorabilia sale will feature the 2017 note.

The item is valued at £5,000-£10,000 ($6,500-$13,000) on the auction house's website with letter coming with its original envelope and custom 'T' wax seal.

Omega informs that it was acquired through a "close associate" of Payne's, to whom he apparently gifted the card shortly after receiving it from Swift.

"Expecting serious interest in this. An original handwritten note from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne, December 2017. Offered in our Showcase sale of music memorabilia, 2nd December," Omega announced on its socials.

The auction follows the one-year anniversary of the British singer's death which occurred on October 16 2024, due to a fatal fall from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.