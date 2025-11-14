Andrew Mountbatten Windsor suffers first consequence of getting his titles stripped

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has just seen what the consequences look like, for any and all visits to royal Castles, now that he’s had his titles stripped by King Charles.

The whole thing has been brought to light by The Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, in one of his pieces.

According to the commentator, “it's all change at Windsor Castle,” for the disgraced former Duke.

Because “On his first visit since his title defenestration, the former prince was not saluted by guards. The customary bows he was offered at every turn (and woe betide anyone who forgot) have disappeared.”

According to the expert, “some even relished calling him Mr Mountbatten Windsor, instead of Your Royal Highness.”

However, what makes things worse that that “there was worse in store for the fallen HRH,” before this. Because “his privilege of having meals sent over from the Castle, a Royal Deliveroo, has been withdrawn.”

King Charles’ Statement About Andrew’s Title:

This has all happened after King Charles released an official communication via Buckingham Palace that said, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”