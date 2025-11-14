Nina Dobrev's latest TikTok clip raises eyebrows

Nina Dobrev has shared a fiery message that seemingly alluded to her broken engagement to Shaun White.

In a November 13 TikTok video set to Ariana Grande's track, Break Free, the 36-year-old actress showed off her middle finger as she lip-synced, "If you want it, take it / I should have said it before."

"Tried to hide it, fake it / I can't pretend anymore," she mouthed the words.

For those unversed, Nina and Shaun ended their relationship in September after more than 5 years together.

“It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," an insider told People magazine at that time.

Revealing the reason why Nina called off her engagement with Shaun, the confidant told the publication that the actress wanted to get married and start a family, but the former professional snowboarder was not on the same page.

"She is devastated," the source said. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."

Nina began dating Shaun in late 2019.