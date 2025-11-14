Man who grabbed Ariana Grande gets charged in court

Man who garbbed Ariana Grande gets charged over startling move

Ariana Grande was grabbed by a man at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore on Thursday. The man has now been charged in court.

In a viral video, the man could be seen running up to Ariana and putting his arm around her shoulders to pose for a photo. The actress seemed taken aback and didn’t do much to remove him. He was then grabbed and removed by bodyguards and the Side to Side singer’s Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

Advertisement

According to BBC News, Johnson Wen has been charged with being a public nuisance in Singapore.

Wen will pay a fine of up to S$2000 ($1,540) if found guilty. According to local media, the influencer, who uploaded the video to his account, intends to plead guilty.

Bragging about his moment, Wen captioned the video, "@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You"

After being arrested at he premiere, he later shared on his Instagram story that he was “free after being arrested.”

This isn’t the first time Wen has gotten close ot a celebrity. On his Instagram handle, Pyjama Man, he has previously shared videos of himself making it on stage at the concerts of Katy Perry, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, and others.

Grande, Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey and other cast members are currently promoting Wicked: For Good around the world. The film is in theaters on Nov. 21.