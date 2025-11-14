Gigi Hadid gives up on party lifestyle for Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid changes everything for Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid has reportedly quitted alcohol for boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

While Hadid is waiting for Cooper to propose, insiders revealed that the supermodel, once the life of party, is practicing clean living.

This comes as Cooper continues his commitment to stay clean with two-decade-long sobriety.

An insider told Radar Online, "If you're going to be close with Bradley in any meaningful way, then you're going on his sobriety journey with him, like it or not."

They went on to add, "To Bradley's credit, this is not something he just springs on you out of nowhere. It's a part of who he is and he's very up-front about how staying sober is a one-day-at-a-time thing for him."

Gigi Hadid is aware that "sobriety" is Bradley Cooper's reputation in Hollywood and she's "impressed" with his "continued commitment to help other stars beat back their demons."

The source revealed, "He's somebody famous that people call when they get into trouble with substances, and he drops everything to help people who could lose it all to drinking and drugs."

"Sure, Bradley has plenty of friends and colleagues who still casually drink, everybody from Jennifer Aniston to Joaquin Phoenix, but if you're really going to share a life with this guy and be in his inner circle, sobriety is something you take seriously. Gigi isn't just talking the talk, she's walking the walk," they added.