 
Geo News

King Charles rushes through royal duties on 77th birthday

King Charles marks his birthday with Welsh tour

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 14, 2025

King Charles spends his 77th birthday working

King Charles remains committed to his duties even on his 77th birthday.

On his birthday, the monarch reportedly travelled to South Wales for a day of royal engagements.

Advertisement

As per Mirror, the King began his trip opening the South Wales Metro Depot and was later joined by Queen Camilla. The King and the Queen headed to Cyfarthfa Castle to mark King Charles' birthday.

At the castle, Charles was presented with huge cake shaped in iconic Welsh castle.

This comes after palace marked King Charles' birthday with the release of new portraits of the King.

The picture shared on the official Instagram of the royal family, captured on the Sandringham Estate, showed Charles looking relaxed and smiling.

"77 today!" the caption of the post read.

On the other  hand, the Prince and Princess of Wales also marked King Charles' birthday with a message on Instagram stories.

The message shared on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton read, "Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"

Advertisement

More From Royals

Queen Camilla's son suffers horrifying encounter: 'I fought off a beast'
Queen Camilla's son suffers horrifying encounter: 'I fought off a beast'
King Charles' ‘bridge reign' turns into into ‘a successful walk' down a tightrope
King Charles' ‘bridge reign' turns into into ‘a successful walk' down a tightrope
Prince Harry plans huge Christmas surprise for King Charles
Prince Harry plans huge Christmas surprise for King Charles
King Charles spotlights full list of recipients for The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025
King Charles spotlights full list of recipients for The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025
King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney photos
King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney photos
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?
King Charles' life story from Diana to Camilla on his 77th birthday: Watch video
King Charles' life story from Diana to Camilla on his 77th birthday: Watch
Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video
Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video