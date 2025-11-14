King Charles rushes through royal duties on 77th birthday

King Charles spends his 77th birthday working

King Charles remains committed to his duties even on his 77th birthday.

On his birthday, the monarch reportedly travelled to South Wales for a day of royal engagements.

As per Mirror, the King began his trip opening the South Wales Metro Depot and was later joined by Queen Camilla. The King and the Queen headed to Cyfarthfa Castle to mark King Charles' birthday.

At the castle, Charles was presented with huge cake shaped in iconic Welsh castle.

This comes after palace marked King Charles' birthday with the release of new portraits of the King.

The picture shared on the official Instagram of the royal family, captured on the Sandringham Estate, showed Charles looking relaxed and smiling.

"77 today!" the caption of the post read.

On the other hand, the Prince and Princess of Wales also marked King Charles' birthday with a message on Instagram stories.

The message shared on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton read, "Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"