Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend

Denise Richards demands rich beau following messy divorce

November 14, 2025

Denise Richards sets shocking condition for her next lover
Denise Richards sets shocking condition for her next lover

Denise Richards is reportedly searching for a rich guy following her messy split from Aaron Phypers.

Insiders told Radar Online that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is back into the dating pool, but have very specific requirement.

The source said, "Denise is making an effort to be more sociable and show off and, hopefully, snag a new man."

Adding, "She clearly has done some cosmetic stuff, but she looks great and a lot younger than her 54 years. She's making it known she's in the market and she's spent a ton of time and money on herself to hook a man."

As per the sources Richards' requirements are "mature, confident, worldly and very rich" guy.

This comes after Denise Richards' messy divorce from Aaron Phypers with sources claiming that the reality TV star doesn't want "another pauper or a crybaby" now.

Denise Richards demands rich beau following messy divorce
Denise Richards demands rich beau following messy divorce

They said, "The problem with Aaron is he hadn't really achieved much during the time they were together. Denise says he was a whiny loser compared to her and Charlie [Sheen] and other guys she's dated."

"She wants someone who's secure and cultured and who isn't intimidated by her fame. Of course, it would help if she could find someone to spoil her and pamper her," insider claimed.

