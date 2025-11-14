Prince Harry's true feelings about Kardashian party revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clash over their 'totally different' worlds

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly clashing over their two different worlds.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's appearance at Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday celebrations, insiders have revealed their true feelings.

According to Closer Magazine, while Meghan had a "dream night out," Harry felt like a "fish out of water."

"This was a dream night out for Meghan. She was totally in her element and went home totally starry eyed, gushing about all the amazing connections they’d made and that the sky’s the limit now they’ve been officially accepted into Kris’s high powered clique," the source said.

Adding, "From Harry’s perspective, it was surreal to be hanging out with that crowd, and not in a good way. Everyone could see he was like a fish out of water and found the whole experience awkward."

Although, the son of King Charles has nothing against the Kardashians, sources revealed that "partying with reality stars and influencers isn’t what he imagined for his life when he moved to America"

The source noted, "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed entering Kris Jenner's star-studded party. Notably, Kim Kardashian and Kris also posted photos with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, but deleted them later.