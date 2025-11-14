Queen Camilla marks King Charles' birthday in special way

Queen Camilla attends poetry together day celebrations in Wales

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Wales on the monarch's 77th birthday.

During their trip, Camilla attended Poetry Together Day celebration at the Cyfarthfa Primary School in Wales solo.

The annual event encourages people of all ages to connect through the poetry.

The official handle of the British Royal Family took to Instagram and posted a glimpse from Camilla's special visit.

The caption of the post read, "Celebrating Poetry Together Day in Wales."

It continued, "The Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School and joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers."

"Her Majesty also attended a school assembly to mark Poetry Together Day, an annual celebration that, this year, coincides with The King’s birthday," the caption concluded.

This comes as King Charles celebrated his birthday at Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales. His Majesty received a surprise from people singing Happy Birthday along with a cake that was a recreation of castle itself.