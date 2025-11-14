 
Geo News

Queen Camilla marks King Charles' birthday in special way

Queen Camilla joined King Charles for a visit to South Wales on his birthday

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 14, 2025

Queen Camilla attends poetry together day celebrations in Wales
Queen Camilla attends poetry together day celebrations in Wales

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Wales on the monarch's 77th birthday.

During their trip, Camilla attended Poetry Together Day celebration at the Cyfarthfa Primary School in Wales solo.

Advertisement

The annual event encourages people of all ages to connect through the poetry.

The official handle of the British Royal Family took to Instagram and posted a glimpse from Camilla's special visit.

The caption of the post read, "Celebrating Poetry Together Day in Wales."

It continued, "The Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School and joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers."

"Her Majesty also attended a school assembly to mark Poetry Together Day, an annual celebration that, this year, coincides with The King’s birthday," the caption concluded.

This comes as King Charles celebrated his birthday at Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales. His Majesty received a surprise from people singing Happy Birthday along with a cake that was a recreation of castle itself.

Advertisement

More From Royals

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene show up jointly for the Monégasque Red Cross
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene show up jointly for the Monégasque Red Cross
King Charles rushes through royal duties on 77th birthday video
King Charles rushes through royal duties on 77th birthday
Prince William 'pressures' King Charles on Andrew controversy
Prince William 'pressures' King Charles on Andrew controversy
Thousands of dollars collected for prosecution of former Prince Andrew
Thousands of dollars collected for prosecution of former Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle shares true feelings after receiving exciting news
Meghan Markle shares true feelings after receiving exciting news
Prince Harry, Meghan hold 'inspiring conversation' with celebrity psychic amid title worries video
Prince Harry, Meghan hold 'inspiring conversation' with celebrity psychic amid title worries
Queen Camilla's son suffers horrifying encounter: 'I fought off a beast'
Queen Camilla's son suffers horrifying encounter: 'I fought off a beast'
King Charles' ‘bridge reign' turns into into ‘a successful walk' down a tightrope
King Charles' ‘bridge reign' turns into into ‘a successful walk' down a tightrope
Prince Harry plans huge Christmas surprise for King Charles
Prince Harry plans huge Christmas surprise for King Charles