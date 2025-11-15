Halle Bailey shares inspiration to join 'You, Me & Tuscany'

Photo: Halle Bailey teases details about upcoming project 'You, Me & Tuscany'

Halle Bailey has joined hands with Regé-Jean Page to bring the heat to the screen in their upcoming romantic comedy.

The pair recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine to tease their upcoming film You, Me & Tuscany, produced by Will Packer.

During the interview, Bailey opened up about what drew her to the project.

The movie follows Anna, played by Bailey, whose impulsive decision to move into an abandoned Tuscan villa owned by a stranger sets off a journey filled with unexpected adventures, tangled truths, and blossoming romance.

"It captivated me right away," said Bailey, 25, recalling her reaction to reading Ryan and Kristin Engle's script.

"I was very intrigued by Anna's storyline," the Little Mermaid star continued.

"By her character, by her vision and passion that she has and the wants and goals for herself."

Bailey also hinted at what audiences should look forward to in the film, noting that fans can expect a warm, uplifting experience.

"It's a really feel-good movie," she remarked.