Selena Gomez shares candid update on marriage to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez says married life with Benny Blanco has been 'a dream'

Selena Gomez is offering a candid look at life as a newlywed nearly two months after marrying Benny Blanco.

The 33-year-old singer and actress appeared on Apple Music this week for an interview with Zane Lowe, who congratulated her on finding “happiness with someone” to share her life with.

Gomez agreed that married life has been deeply fulfilling so far. “I definitely can agree to that. It has been such a dream so far,” she said.

She added that she expects any long-term relationship to have its “ebbs and flows,” but called Blanco “the most beautiful person I could do that with.”

Gomez and Blanco, 37, got married on September 27 in Santa Barbara, after going public late last year.