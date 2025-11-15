Princess Kate releases emotional video ahead of Winter season

Kate Middleton drops new autumn video with special message

Kate Middleton has dropped a special video message from her Mother Nature series.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted the video celebrating Autumn. In the video, Kate joins the children and chef Gill Mellor as they try outdoor cooking around the bonfire.

Advertisement

Princess Kate narrates in the video, "As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into Autumn. This is a season for reflection and refinement."

She adds further, "Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed. Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most. Encouraging us to simply to pay attention and listen."

"With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there is beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go. These are the natural cycles of life. Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper. Stronger. Let love be root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope, through change. Endure.," Kate Middleton concluded.

The personal message signed "C," in the caption, read, "MOTHER NATURE: AUTUMN."

"Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest," it read further.

The Princess of Wales' video message comes after the Wales' move to new "forever home" Forest Lodge.