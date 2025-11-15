Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter

Akon refuses to give spousal support to ex-wife amid divorce

In a divorce battle, Akon has reportedly made it clear that he will not provide spousal support to his ex-wife, Tomeka.



In her divorce petition, which she filed in September, she requested financial payments, but interestingly, she also asked the court not to award her ex-husband any spousal support.

Advertisement

TMZ notes that by doing this, both seem to protect their finances after their nearly three-decade marriage came to an end this year.

Meanwhile, the Locked Up hitmaker, in his filing in L.A. Superior Court, asked for joint physical custody of his 17-year-old child.

But Tomeka, in contrast, requested complete physical custody but was open to sharing legal custody with Akon.

Other than divorce woes, last week reports emerged that cops arrested Akon over an outstanding warrant.

He remained in jail for six hours in DeKalb County, Georgia. The reason behind the arrest was reportedly the suspension of his license.

The Smack That singer has yet to break the silence on the issue. Currently, the musician is on tour in India.