Kate Middleton hit with 'growing problem' after moving into 'forever home'

Kate Middleton struggle with major decision about Prince George

Kate Middleton is said to be dealing with an "increasingly difficult" dilemma after moving into a new Windsor home.

As the Wales family prepare for their festive season in new residence, royal expert noted that Kate may want to create Christmas traditions for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Advertisement

Jennie Bond told Mirror, "Having been brought up in such a happy, cohesive family, Catherine loves making Christmas just as special for her children. "I’m sure her mother, with her Party Pieces business, had all sorts of wonderful knick-knacks to decorate the house."

"In these eco-friendly days, I imagine that Catherine gets the children involved in making more sustainable decorations from materials they have foraged," she added. "Of course, this year is going to be extra special because they are in their new home (not, I imagine for Christmas Day itself, but certainly in the run-up). In line with many families these days, she might perhaps give each of the children a Christmas box at the beginning of December."

Moreover, the expert believes that Kate and William are struggling with the growing challenge: technology. "Catherine and William have tried not to spoil their children unduly, which can’t be easy when you love them to bits and can basically give them anything they want!"

"One thing they most definitely won’t be getting, however much they beg, is a smartphone," Jennie noted.

However, the expert added that since Prince George is entering his teenage years, this can be "increasingly difficult" for them. Yet, Prince William and Kate Middleton might compromise by allowing their eldest son Prince George "a brick phone."

Moving to Forest Lodge, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their children are expected to spend "pretty magical" holiday time.