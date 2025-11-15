King Charles gives a nod to Duchess Sophie's secret mission in Peru

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits on special request

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wrapped up visit to Peru on Saturday.

On behalf of King Charles, the official Instagram handle of the British Royal family updates on Duchess Sophie's secret trip.

Advertisement

Sharing a carousel of photos from the visit, undertaken at the request of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the caption detailed Sophie's engagements.

The caption of the post read, "The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Peru this week, visiting at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice."

It read further, "During her first visit to the country, The Duchess joined celebrations for over 200 years of UK-Peru relations and attended engagements on themes including environmental protection and women’s empowerment."

In Iquitos, the Duchess of Edinburgh met Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders, hearing directly from women who play viral role in territorial governance and "tackling environmental crime and climate change."

Additionally, in Pacaya Samiria Nature Reserve, the sister-in-law of King Charles, visited the '20 de Enero' community. She met local school children, spoke to female artisans about their crafts, and learnt from those who skilfully climb the ‘aguaje’ palm trees to collect its fruits."

"The Duchess saw more of the biodiversity of the Peruvian Amazon by joining the release of taricayas (yellow-spotted Amazon River turtle hatchlings) on a nature walk," the palace revealed further.

Also adding, "In Iquitos, HRH visited Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre, which runs social eye care programmes in southern Lima and the Amazon, focusing on underserved communities, and delivering nearly 30,000 cataract surgeries in its 20 years of operation."

It is pertinent to mention that this marked Duchess Sophie's first trip to the country.