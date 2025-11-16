Travis Barker reveals his only 'vice' amid healthy lifestyle

Photo: Travis Barker unveils his biggest 'vice' amid commitment to health

Travis Barker has been opening up about the small indulgences that keep him going, and how they balance with his commitment to wellness.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, the 49-year-old Blink-182 drummer was asked about his biggest indulgence.

“Coffee and matcha,” he said with a grin. “I love caffeine.”

He admitted it is his “only vice,” other than occasionally overtraining.

“Like, not running three half-marathons before [another] half-marathon,” he joked.

Barker said that his approach to health is always evolving, “You never stop learning or figuring things out.”

Reflecting on turning 50 this November 14, Barker shared, “I’m so proud of where I’m at at 50."

"It’s incredible. I’m healthier now than I’ve ever been, I’m in better shape now than I’ve ever been... I’m happier now than I’ve ever been,” he said, calling it “a blessing.”

“I love being 50. I love to say that I’m here. And I figured out so much that I didn’t know even five years ago,” he added before moving to a new topic.