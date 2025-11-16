What destroyed my 'friend' Kanye West?

Bon Iver reveals 'ego' destroyed Kanye West

Kanye West, once a titan in the music industry, is now an outcast, according to Bon Iver, who previously collaborated with him a decade ago.



In an interview with The Times, he shares, "My friendship with Kanye started in 2009 or 2010. And I left my friendship with him around 2014 — before even the Trump stuff, the KKK s***.”

The singer-songwriter continues, “It’s very sad to me. He just was destroyed by his own ego and nobody could have warned him because he wouldn’t listen. He doesn’t listen.”

Bon Iver & Kanye West

In comparison, Bon points to Taylor Swift. “But then you look at somebody like Taylor? She’s built for it, man. She can handle it.”

It is worth noting that the pair collaborated on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010. Ye previously had called him “my favourite living artist”.

Apart from this, the musician suggests he has no plan to make any new album. “I’d be very surprised if I made another album.”

He further adds that he “tap into the emotion of music – the blue part, however, I don’t know how much is left. I’ve expelled a lot of it.

Following this, Bon concludes, “for the first time since I was 12, I’m not writing songs. There aren’t any in here. I have been writing since puberty and this is unfamiliar territory — but I am accepting it.”