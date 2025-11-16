 
Geo News

What destroyed my 'friend' Kanye West?

A former friend of Kanye West reveals the reason behind what destroyed him

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

Bon Iver reveals ego destroyed Kanye West
Bon Iver reveals 'ego' destroyed Kanye West

Kanye West, once a titan in the music industry, is now an outcast, according to Bon Iver, who previously collaborated with him a decade ago.

In an interview with The Times, he shares, "My friendship with Kanye started in 2009 or 2010. And I left my friendship with him around 2014 — before even the Trump stuff, the KKK s***.”

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter continues, “It’s very sad to me. He just was destroyed by his own ego and nobody could have warned him because he wouldn’t listen. He doesn’t listen.”

Bon Iver & Kanye West
Bon Iver & Kanye West

In comparison, Bon points to Taylor Swift. “But then you look at somebody like Taylor? She’s built for it, man. She can handle it.”

It is worth noting that the pair collaborated on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010. Ye previously had called him “my favourite living artist”.

Apart from this, the musician suggests he has no plan to make any new album. “I’d be very surprised if I made another album.”

He further adds that he “tap into the emotion of music – the blue part, however, I don’t know how much is left. I’ve expelled a lot of it.

Following this, Bon concludes, “for the first time since I was 12, I’m not writing songs. There aren’t any in here. I have been writing since puberty and this is unfamiliar territory — but I am accepting it.”

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Britney Spears hits her 'darkest point' yet
Britney Spears hits her 'darkest point' yet
Marvel star admits to one major criticism of superhero movies
Marvel star admits to one major criticism of superhero movies
George Clooney leaves wife Amal 'furious' after shocking confession
George Clooney leaves wife Amal 'furious' after shocking confession
Duffer Brothers reveals rare gift Kate Bush sent them post song revival
Duffer Brothers reveals rare gift Kate Bush sent them post song revival
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain
Chris Perez breaks down 30 years after Selena Quintanilla's death
Chris Perez breaks down 30 years after Selena Quintanilla's death
Jennifer Aniston 'very excited' about Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston 'very excited' about Jim Curtis
Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'