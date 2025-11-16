Adam Sandler reflects on 22 years of marriage

Adam Sandler opens up about his longtime marriage

Adam Sandler credits his wife, Jackie, for their strong bond of 22 years.

The actor was at the November 11 premiere of his new film, Jay Kelly, in Los Angeles when he got candid with the press about his marriage.

“We're very close,” the 59-year-old actor told People Magazine of his bond with his wife. “We like to talk, like to laugh, like to have fun, and like to think about things and take care of our kids.”

Sandler added that appreciation for both his career and his relationship has only grown over time. “I'm just more thankful than I've ever been,” he shared.

“Happy I got to do this life, happy for the people who've been with me through all of it. My whole family’s always been great to me. My wife and I talk about stuff, what to do and what’s next, and it’s just been a very cool life.”

Adam and Jackie first met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999, where she appeared in a small role as a waitress.

They married in Malibu in June 2003 and went on to welcome two daughters, including Sadie in 2006 and Sunny in 2008.

Sandler previously marked the anniversary of the day they met with a heartfelt 2020 Instagram tribute, writing, “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Looking forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl.”