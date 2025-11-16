Sindh directs govt officials to pay e-challans from own pockets

Traffic police officials issue a challan for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PPI

Several violations committed by officials driving govt vehicles.

Challans issued over unfastened seatbelt and tinted glasses, etc.

Administrative departments requested to ensure strict compliance.

Advertisement

The Sindh government has directed all government officials to pay their e-challan traffic fines from their own pockets after noting a rise in violations across various departments, The News reported on Sunday.

Officials said that since the launch of the e-challan system in Karachi, several violations have been committed by government officials plying government vehicles, and the e-challans are being received at government offices.

In this regard, the government issued an order on Saturday, directing government officials to pay the challan amounts for the violations they had committed from their own pockets.

The letter was also moved to the senior members, Board of Revenue (Sindh) (including all members), the chairman, Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh, Karachi, the chairman, Planning & Development Board Sindh, Karachi, the chairman, Chief Minister's Inspection Team, Karachi, the chairman of the Sindh Public Service Commission, Karachi, the chairman of the Sindh Service Tribunal, Karachi, the administrative secretaries, and the commissioners across Sindh.

The letter moved to the above departments reads: "I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that several traffic e-challans have been received in this department from the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS), Sindh Police under Section 116-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

"These e-challans have been issued on account of violation of traffic rules and include various charges such as seatbelt unfastened, tinted glasses, jumping red light, using cell phone while driving.

"In this regard, the competent authority has accorded permission to issue policy direction to all administrative departments that all officers and officials using allotted government vehicles shall pay e-challans from their own pockets. Therefore, all administrative departments and commissioner offices are requested to ensure strict compliance of the above policy directive."

Meanwhile, speed-limit signboards have now been installed on the city’s largest thoroughfare, Sharea Faisal.

According to DSP (Admin) Kashif Nadeem, the speed limit on Sharea Faisal has been set at 60 kilometres per hour for cars, jeeps and similar vehicles, while the limit for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks has been fixed at 30 kilometres per hour.

In addition, the speed limit for motorcycles has also been set at 60 kilometres per hour. Vehicles exceeding the speed limit will receive automated challans through cameras.

The Sindh government recently launched the e-challan system, aimed at ensuring adherence to traffic laws while protecting the lives and property of citizens.