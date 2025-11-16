Imran Khan remained under control of Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hamid during PTI govt: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during the National Assembly session in this undated image. — X/NAofPakistan

Bushra Bibi provided info that proved accurate within few days: Khawaja Asif.

Says new law on judiciary transfers aligns with international standards.

Adds judiciary should be independent, not controlled as in past cases.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday claimed that the then-prime minister Imran Khan remained under the full control of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Faiz Hamid during his tenure.

In an interview with Geo News, Asif said the claims made in The Economist report were accurate, insisting that Bushra Bibi “worked for the former ISI chief and that the information she passed on would prove correct within days.”

“A serious joke was played with Pakistan and a woman was launched for the sake of power,” he said, adding that large-scale financial wrongdoing took place under a planned scheme and claimed that the money from this loot was partly given to the PTI founder, while the rest was sent abroad.

Defence czar's remarks followed widespread debate triggered by The Economist report, revisiting the political influence attributed to Bushra Bibi, her relationship with the PTI founder, and the controversies that shaped the former premier’s time in power.

The publication recounted how the two developed a close connection through spiritual consultations, the circumstances of Bushra Bibi's divorce and subsequent marriage to Khan, and longstanding accusations — denied by the PTI — about her involvement in political decision-making, spiritual practices, and influence over government appointments.

Asif also accused PTI leadership of causing serious harm to a province like Punjab, saying: “It is unfortunate that someone educated at Oxford did all this.”

He also alleged that Supreme Court decisions against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were announced under a plan, and alleged that General Faiz was “controlling both the courts and the PTI founder.”

Commenting on judicial matters in wake of recently passed 27th Amendment, Asif said that the new law on judicial transfers was according to global practice.

“Judiciary should remain independent but not in the manner of Saqib Nisar and Ijaz-ul-Ahsan,” he added.

The defence czar further said that former first lady Bushra Bibi posed a potential national security risk. “Serious dangers could have arisen if Bushra Bibi had fallen into the hands of an enemy country,” Asif added.

PTI pledges legal action

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan announced plans for a legal action against the British media report on Bushra Bibi's political influence during Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the PTI chief called the report by The Economist "provocative and based on lies", saying the purpose of the report was to defame the PTI founder and his spouse.

"Previously, false allegations like those related to Iddat were levelled against her, which she was acquitted of," he added.

Barrister Gohar said that such a "fabricated report" would not "break Bushra Bibi".

"At a time when she is in jail, we condemn the publication of such articles," he said, asserting that the allegations against the former first lady would prove false in time.

Separately, PTI's Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the former first lady was facing a "deliberate and organised campaign" aimed at damaging her reputation.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, Barrister Saif said that despite "unlawful imprisonment", she continued to show "remarkable resilience".